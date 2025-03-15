Swiss ski star Odermatt stands 3rd in World Cup GS after 1st run, is close to securing overall title

HAFJELL, Norway (AP) — Overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt built a big first-run advantage over rival Henrik Kristoffersen in a giant slalom as the Swiss ski star was on the brink of securing his fourth straight overall title. Odermatt stood third after the opening run behind Swiss teammates Loic Meillard and Thomas Tumler. He was 1.18 seconds faster than 15th-placed Kristoffersen. The Norwegian needs to finish the race well ahead of Odermatt to keep his mathematical chance alive. Odermatt holds a 570-point lead over the Norwegian in the season standings and would secure the big crystal globe when the difference is still over 500 points after the race.

