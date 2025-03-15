Swiss ski star Odermatt secures overall and GS World Cup titles in race won by teammate Meillard

HAFJELL, Norway (AP) — Marco Odermatt finished second behind Swiss teammate Loic Meillard in a World Cup giant slalom to formally lock up his fourth straight overall and GS titles. The only remaining challenger for the overall title was Henrik Kristoffersen but the Norwegian finished in 16th place. Odermatt extended his lead to 635 points over Kristoffersen in the overall standings with only five events remaining. The result also gave Odermatt also an insurmountable lead in the GS standings. Runner-up Kristoffersen is trailing by 106 points with only the season-ending race at the World Cup finals remaining.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.