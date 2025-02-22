Swiss ski racer Niels Hintermann says he is now free of lymph node cancer

ZURICH (AP) — Swiss downhill racer Niels Hintermann says he has won his battle with lymph node cancer. The 29-year-old Hintermann posted on his Instagram account that he has been declared free of the cancer. He announced the diagnosis in October that would cause him to miss the entire ski season during treatment. Hintermann says “The days weren’t always easy, but naturally I’m overjoyed that this time is now over.” He’s a three-time winner of World Cup races and competed at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

