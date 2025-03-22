Swiss ski cross pair Regez and Smith win mixed team gold at freestyle worlds

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss duo Ryan Regez and Fanny Smith have followed up their individual golds with a victory in the ski cross mixed team finals at the Freestyle world championships. France had two teams in the final with Melvin Tchiknavorian and Jade Grillet-Aubert in France 2 taking the silver medal in a photo finish ahead of Italians Yanick Gunsch and Jole Galli.

