Swiss ski cross pair clinch mixed team gold and Tsubaki wins parallel slalom at freestyle worlds

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss duo Ryan Regez and Fanny Smith have followed up their individual golds with a victory in the ski cross mixed team finals at the Freestyle world championships. Miki Tsubaki of Japan then turned the tables on Ester Ledecka by beating her in the women’s parallel slalom final after losing to her Thursday in the giant slalom final. France had two teams in the mixed team final with Melvin Tchiknavorian and Jade Grillet-Aubert in France 2 taking the silver medal in a photo finish ahead of Italians Yanick Gunsch and Jole Galli. In the men’s parallel slalom final Tervel Zamfirov of Bulgaria beat Austrian Arvid Auner. The bronze medal went to Italian Aaron March.

