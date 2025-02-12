Swiatek wins at Qatar Open to set up quarterfinal match against Rybakina

By The Associated Press
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion Iga Swiatek has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open with a 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Linda Noskova. The second-seeded Swiatek will next play Elena Rybakina who beat Rebecca Sramkova 7-6 (1), 6-2. Sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula also reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Daria Kasatkina. The American will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova for a spot in the last four. Italy’s Jasmine Paolini was eliminated by Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2. The Latvian will next play Ons Jabeur who beat Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-4.

