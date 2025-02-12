Swiatek and Pegula advance to Doha Open quarterfinals

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion Iga Swiatek has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Doha Open with a 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4 win over Czech Linda Noskova. The second-seeded Swiatek will next play Elena Rybakina, who beat Rebecca Sramkova 7-6 (1), 6-2. Sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula also reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Daria Kasatkina.The American will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who beat Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-2, for a spot in the last four.

