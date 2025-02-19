Swiatek advances to quarterfinals in Dubai while injured Paolini and Pegula eliminated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Second-seeded Iga Swiatek advanced on Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Open, while two of her main competitors, Jasmine Paolini and Jessica Pegula, were eliminated. The Polish player beat Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska 7-5, 6-0. Her next rival will be either Peyton Sterns or Mirra Andreeva. Fourth-seeded Paolini, who suffered an ankle injury during her match, lost to Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-0. Pegula, the No. 5 seeded player, was knocked out by Linda Noskova.

