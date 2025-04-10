Sweden shuts out Hungary and Japan defeats Norway at women’s ice hockey worlds

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Sweden fought hard to overcome newcomer Hungary 2-0 for a second win at the women’s ice hockey world championship on Thursday.

Linnea Johansson broke the deadlock late in the middle period and had an assist for the second goal netted by Lina Ljungblom in the third period when the Hungarians outshot the Swedes 11-6.

Sweden goaltender Emma Soderberg stopped 24 shots.

Sweden beat Germany 5-2 in their opening game in Group B on Wednesday.

Earlie, Japan beat another newly promoted team, Norway, 5-2.

Andrea Dalen of Norway, center, celebrates her goal during the ice hockey IIHF Women's World Championship Group B match Japan vs Norway, in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Vaclav Pancer/CTK via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vaclav Pancer

Mei Miura had a goal and an assist and Akane Hosoyamada, Rui Ukita, Riri Noro and Akane Shiga also scored for Japan in another Group B game.

Andrea Dalen and Marthe Brunvold had a goal each for Norway to mark its return to the top division after a 27-year absence.

Later Thursday, Canada opens its title defense against Finland in Group A.

The 12-day, 10-nation tournament in the southern Czech city of Ceske Budejovice represents the final major international tune-up before the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.