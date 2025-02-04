Sweden selects Rickard Rakell as the 4 Nations injury replacement for William Karlsson

Sweden has selected Rickard Rakell of the Pittsburgh Penguins to its roster for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. Rakell replaces injured Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson. Sweden also recently added Philadelphia’s Samuel Ersson to fill in for injured New Jersey goaltender Jacob Markstrom. And Finland made two injury replacements on defense. The United States has a couple of situations to watch with Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes and Columbus’ Zach Werenski banged up. Canada also must still select a replacement for Alex Pietrangelo after the two-time Stanley Cup champion and 2014 Olympic gold medalist withdrew.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.