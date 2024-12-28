Sweden routs Kazakhstan 8-1 to improve to 2-0 in world junior hockey

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Wahlberg scored one of Sweden’s five-period goals and had another in the second in an 8-1 victory over Kazakhstan on Friday night in the world junior hockey championship.

Victor Eklund, David Edstrom, Linus Eriksson, Felix Nilsson, Oskar Vuollet and David Granberg also scored for Sweden in the Group A game at TD Place.

Marcus Gidlof made 15 saves for Sweden, coming off a 5-2 victory over Slovakia on Thursday in the its opener. Artur Gross scored for Kazakhstan.

In Group A at Canadian Tire Centre, Canada faced Latvia in the late game.

Earlier, Finland beat Germany 3-1 in Group A at Canadian Tire Centre, and Slovakia edged Switzerland 2-1 in Group B at TD Place.

Emil Pieniniemi, Arttu Alasiurua and Jesse Kiiskinen scored and Petteri Rimpinen made 31 saves to help Finland rebound from an opening 4-0 loss to Canada on Thursday night. Jan Chovan broke a third-period tie for Slovakia.

The defending champion United States opened Group A play Thursday night with a 10-4 victory over Germany. The Americans will face Latvia on Saturday. ___

