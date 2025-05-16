Sweden blanks newcomer Slovenia and Switzerland shuts out Norway at ice hockey worlds

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored a hat trick as Sweden blanked newcomer Slovenia 4-0 to keep a perfect record of five wins from five games at the ice hockey world championship on Friday.

Sweden has the sole lead of Group A with Canada in second three points behind and a game in hand against Slovakia on Saturday. Slovenia is eighth without a point.

Marcus Johansson also scored and goaltender Jacob Markstrom needed nine saves to shut out Slovenia.

In Herning, Switzerland shut out Norway 3-0 to move to the top of Group B, two points ahead of the defending champion Czech Republic in second.

Sven Andrighetto opened the scoring 8:56 in on a power play with his sixth goal at the tournament to tie Finland forward Eeli Tolvanen atop the goal-scoring list.

Oscar Fisker Moelgaard of Denmark challenges Zsombor Garat of Hungary during the group B match between Denmark and Hungary at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships in Herning, Denmark, Friday May 16, 2025. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Henning Bagger

Tyler Moy had a goal and an assist and Gregory Hofmann also scored. Net-minder Stephane Charlin stopped 12 shots.

Earlier, Austria beat France 5-2 for its second win in Stockholm.

Austria is fifth in Group A with five points, France remains seventh on one.

Marco Kasper, Vinzenz Rohrer and Ramon Schnetzer each scored for Austria to jump 3-0 up, forcing France to substitute goalie Antoine Keller with Quentin Papillon with 4:30 to go in the first period in Stockholm.

In Herning, Denmark rallied from two goals down to rout newcomer Hungary 8-2 for a second victory at the worlds.

Mikkel Aagaard scored a hat trick.

The win lifted Denmark to fifth in Group B. Hungary is seventh.

The top four teams in each group advance to the playoffs.

