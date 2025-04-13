Sweden beats Japan to stay perfect at women’s hockey worlds

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Sweden shut out Japan 2-0 in its third straight win at the women’s hockey world championship on Sunday.

Paula Bergstrom and Hanna Thuvik scored for Sweden in the Group B game. Sweden goalie Emma Soderberg made 17 saves for the second straight shutout.

Sweden tops the group with nine points with Japan trailing by three points in second.

Earlier, Norway beat Hungary 3-0 in a game of the two newly promoted teams.

Andrine Furulund and Emma Bergesen scored a goal apiece in the middle period and Millie Rose Sirium added the third into an empty net in the third to lead Norway to its first victory at the tournament after a 27-year absence from the top division.

Norway goalie Ena Nystrom stopped 45 shots.

Hungary remains pointless and goalless after losses to Sweden and Japan by the same 2-0 score in its previous games in Group B.

Later Sunday, Canada and the United States renew their rivalry in Group A.

