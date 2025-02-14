Sweden and Finland renew their long-running, tense hockey rivalry at the 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL (AP) — The United States and Canada will renew their rivalry with each country’s best players on the ice for the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off. But that has nothing on the European neighbor matchup between Sweden and Finland. That is like one brother against another, two nations sharing a border and separated by one sea and a rivalry passed down by generations at the Olympics and beyond. There is a mutual respect between Swedes and Finns in hockey off the ice that is entirely different when the puck is dropped.

