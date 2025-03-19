SWAC suspends 9 baseball players, fines Jackson St. and Prairie View A&M $25,000 for postgame melee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southwestern Athletic Conference suspended six baseball players from Jackson State and three from Prairie View A&M for engaging in an altercation after a weekend game. The SWAC announced both schools violated the league’s code of ethics/conduct by committing acts of unsportsmanlike conduct. The players were suspended for four games and the schools were fined $25,000 each. Prairie View won Saturday’s game 7-6 in 11 innings on Trenton Bush’s walk-off double. Jackson State players confronted the Panthers on the infield as they were celebrating. A video of the melee showed a Jackson State player heaving a bat into the stands.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.