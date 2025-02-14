Suzuki and Counsell are working on their communication in spring training with the Cubs

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago Cubs slugger Seiya Suzuki and manager Craig Counsell are working on their communication during spring training. Suzuki joined the rest of the Cubs for their first full-squad workout. While looking forward to the team’s trip to his native Japan and his fourth season in the majors, the slugger also looked back at what he felt could have gone better a year ago. Speaking through a translator, Suzuki says he feels he could have had better communication with Counsell in their first season together. Counsell says it was his fault.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.