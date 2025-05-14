Surprise! Moisés Ballesteros’ parents travel from Venezuela and see son make his MLB debut

CHICAGO (AP) — The parents of Moisés Ballesteros traveled from Venezuela thinking they were going to see their son play for the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Iowa.

Instead, the 21-year-old catcher was called up by the Cubs after Ian Happ was put on the 10-day injured list, and the Ballesteros’ family was able to attend Moisés’ MLB debut on Tuesday night.

While Ballesteros had a lackluster 0-for-4 outing in his first big league game, Chicago did manage to pull out a 5-4, walk-off victory over the Miami Marlins.

After the game, Ballesteros said he was anxious and that his nerves got the better of him, but that he was trying to “give it his best” every time he was at the plate with his family making their first trip to the U.S.

“My parents had never watched me play in person as a professional,” Ballesteros said. “To have them be here at my first professional game, I was trying to just make them proud and go out there and give it my best. We’re going to move on to tomorrow, but it was really special.”

Ballesteros earned the start as a designated hitter. In his final at-bat, with runners on first and second in the ninth inning, Ballesteros grounded into a fielder’s choice and beat out the throw to reach base safely. The play also advanced Carson Kelly to third base, a crucial part of the Cubs’ three-run ninth comeback.

Per MLB Pipeline, Ballesteros was the Cubs’ No. 4 prospect and the No. 8 catching prospect in the minors.

Ballesteros’ first major league game was an exciting one, he said, and he reiterated how great it felt that his team was able to come together for the win.

While he is still looking for his first big league hit, he did get his first MLB game out of the way. Now, Ballesteros will focus his opportunities moving forward.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.