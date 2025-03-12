Super-sub Asensio has explosive impact as fireworks greet Villa passage to Champions League quarters

Fireworks exploded above the stadium at the final whistle to greet Aston Villa’s progress to the Champions League quarterfinals in the club’s first season in Europe’s top competition in 41 years. There’s no doubting who made the most explosive impact in Villa’s 3-0 win over Club Brugge. Marco Asensio lived up to his status as the most prolific substitute in Champions League history with two more goals off the bench after coming on at halftime. Make that 12 goals in 51 games as a substitute in the competition for the Spanish forward. On both counts that’s more than any other player. Next for Asensio is a two-legged matchup against Paris Saint-Germain, the French club he left to ignite his career at Villa.

