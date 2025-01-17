Super Bowl-contending Lions lifting the spirits of fans who endured a much misery in the Motor City

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Rob “Lion Eyes” Gonzales stood on a swath of the turf from Pontiac Silverdome in his basement, sporting his signature shades with blue frames and leaping lions on silver lenses that obstruct his view. He says that used to be a good thing. No one is laughing at the Detroit Lions anymore. The Lions are Super Bowl favorites for the first time and long-suffering fans are loving every minute of it. Detroit will kick off a potential run to its first league title since 1957 against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night at Ford Field.

