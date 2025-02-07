Super Bowl backups embracing championship mentality despite limited roles

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Clemson running back Will Shipley was the first player in ACC history named first-team all-conference in three categories — at running back, specialist and all-purpose. Now he backs up Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell for Philadelphia. It may be the Super Bowl, but Shipley likely won’t see the field much on offense. Still, like other backups and role players, he’s taking it in stride.

