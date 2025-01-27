Super Bowl 2025: Time, channel, halftime show, how to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles livestream

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will be among the familiar faces at the Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs go for an unprecedented three-peat against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are back in the NFL title game after beating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in a thrilling AFC Championship on Sunday. They’ll face Philadelphia and star running back Saquon Barkley, who ran for three touchdowns as the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC title game.

This year’s Super Bowl is a rematch of two years ago, when the Chiefs edged the Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona. Kansas City also won last year’s title game, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Las Vegas.

No team has ever won three straight Super Bowls.

Here are a few more things to know as the Super Bowl approaches:

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

The game will be aired on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt will be the play-by-play announcer with former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as the analyst. This is Brady’s first Super Bowl as an announcer. He won seven titles as a player. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi are also part of the broadcast team.

What time is the Super Bowl?

It will start at roughly 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 9.

Who is the Super Bowl favorite?

The Chiefs are favored by 1 1/2 points, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 2025 livestream

Some of the options include Fubo, NFL+ and Tubi.

When is the NFL Honors awards show?

Josh Allen, Barkley, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson are finalists for The Associated Press 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player award.

The winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET in a show that will air on Fox and NFL Network. Snoop Dogg is the host. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar will hit the Super Bowl stage as the headliner for the halftime show.

The rap megastar, who has won 17 Grammys, said he’s looking forward to bringing hip-hop to the NFL’s championship game, where he performed as a guest artist with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Eminem in 2022.

Lamar will be joined on stage by Grammy winner SZA — his former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate. The singer appeared on his recent album “GNX” and was featured on a couple of songs including “Gloria” and “Luther,” which also features sampled vocals from Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn through “If This World Were Mine.”

The duo’s previous hits include the Oscar-nominated “All the Stars” and “Doves in the Wind.” Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show.

Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl pregame will have some Louisiana flavor: Jon Batiste will hit the stage to sing the national anthem, while Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle are slated to perform “America the Beautiful.”

Ledisi will perform “ Lift Every Voice and Sing ” as part of the pregame performances.

The national anthem and “America the Beautiful” will be performed by actor Stephanie Nogueras in American sign language. Otis Jones IV will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and the halftime show will be signed by Matt Maxey.

The pregame performers are all Louisiana natives.

AP Sports Writer David Brandt and AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. contributed to this report.

