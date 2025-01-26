Suns playing better basketball with former starter Jusuf Nurkic buried deep on the bench

PHOENIX (AP) — Things are looking up for the Phoenix Suns on the basketball court these days. The same can’t be said for Jusuf Nurkic. The struggling Nurkic has gone from the team’s starting center to a benchwarmer in the space of about a month. Coach Mike Budenholzer doesn’t seem like he’s going to reverse that decision any time soon — especially with the Suns winning eight of their last 11 games and the emergence of recently-acquired Nick Richards. Nurkic made waves on Saturday night when the center told The Arizona Republic before a 119-109 victory over the Washington Wizards that he didn’t have a conversation with Budenholzer for a stretch that lasted two months.

