Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker is out at least two games with left groin soreness

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will miss at least the next two games with left groin soreness in the latest blow to the team’s starting lineup. Booker left Thursday’s game against the Indiana Pacers in the second half and didn’t return. The four-time All-Star is averaging 25.1 points and 6.4 assists per game this season. The Suns said Saturday that Booker will be reevaluated early next week.

