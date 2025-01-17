Sundell scores 16 points, Lee sets record for No. 11 Kansas State women in win over Arizona

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Serena Sundell scored 16 points to surpass 1,500 for her career and dished eight assists and No. 11 Kansas State pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 62-47 win over Arizona. Temira Poindexter added 14 points for Kansas State, including a pair of 3-pointers in a 10-0 run to open the fourth that gave Kansas State a 57-41 lead. The run included a pair of free throws and the only field goal for All-American Ayoka Lee, who started her 131st game, a school record. She put up one field goal and made all four of her free throws with the six points finishing 11 below her average. She tied her career-high with eight blocked shots. Isis Beh scored 16 points for Arizona. Down 11 at halftime, Arizona used a 9-0 run, five points by Beh, to pull within 46-40 midway.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.