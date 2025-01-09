Sundell scores 15, Lee hits milestone and No. 12 Kansas State women rout No. 22 Utah 71-47

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Serena Sundell scored 15 points, Ayoka Lee reached another milestone and No. 12 Kansas State dominated No. 22 Utah 71-47, the Wildcats’ 11th straight win. Lee had 14 points to reach 2,450 for her career, which moves her into the top 100 career scorers in NCAA history. Wildcats’ coach Jeff Mittie tied Judy Akers for second on the Kansas State wins list with 206. Gianna Kneepkens scored 12 points for the Utes. An 18-2 run in the first half, when Lee reached her milestone with four points, helped the Wildcats lead 18-4 and take a 20-7 lead into the second quarter. The game was settled in the third quarter when K-State outscored the Utes 26-13.

