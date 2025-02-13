Sundell and Sides both have double-doubles, No. 14 Kansas State women beat Cincinnati 90-53

CINCINNATI (AP) — Serena Sundell scored 21 points and dished 10 assists, Taryn Sides also had a double-double and No. 14 Kansas State rolled to a 90-53 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

Sides had 17 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (23-3, 11-2 Big 12 Conference) for her first double-double. Temira Poindexter added 18 points. K-State was coming off a 30-point loss at No. 25 Oklahoma State.

Jillian Hayes had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Bearcats (14-9, 6-7). Chloe Mann and Reagan Jackson both added 10 points.

Sundell had 11 points in the first quarter when the Wildcats took a 22-16 lead and they broke the game open in the second quarter by making four 3-pointers and outscoring the Bearcats, who were 4 of 15 from the field, 20-9. Kansas State took a 42-25 lead at halftime.

Poindexter had back-to-back 3-pointers to put Kansas State on top 30-19, Sides scored the next Wildcat basket for a 33-21 lead and the lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

Kansas State went 10 of 16 in the third quarter when Cincinnati was 3 of 19 and the lead was 66-38.

The Wildcats shot 59% in the second half and 51% for the game while Cincinnati shot 39% for the game. K-State had 28 assists on 33 baskets, 10 of them 3-pointers.

UCF is at Kansas State on Saturday when the Bearcats go to No. 18 West Virginia.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.