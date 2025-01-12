Sunday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Hired Mike Vrabel as head coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Sent D Ty Smith to Chicago (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Sent G Trent Miner to Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Daniil Tarasov from Cleveland (AHL). Sent G Jet Greaves to Cleveland.

UTAH — Sent D Maveric Lamoureux to Tucson (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Placed D Erik Brannstrom on waivers.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reinstated RW Jakub Demek from injured non-roster list and assigned to Tahoe (ECHL).

