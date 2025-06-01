Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Justin Slaten on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 29. Recalled RHP Luis Guerrero from Worcester (IL). Selected the contract of INF/OF Nate Eaton from Worcester. Optioned INF/OF Nick Sogard to Worcester. Designated C Blake Sabol for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF Zach Dezenzo on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Jacob Melton. Transferred RHP Ronel Blanco to the 60-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 29. Selected the contract of RHP Codi Heuer from Round Rock (PCL). Designated C Tucker Barnhart for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled UTL Davis Schneider from Buffalo (IL). Reinstated RHP Erik Swanson from the 60-day IL. Placed OF Daulton Varsho on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Easton Lucas to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Cristian Mena from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Scott McGough to Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryce Elder from Gwinnett (IL).. Optioned LHP Dylan Dodd to Gwinnett.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Seth Johnson from Lehigh (IL). Designated RHP Jose Ruiz for assignment.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League DALLAS STARS — Loaned G Benjamin Kraws to Texas (AHL).

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.