Sunday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

All Times EDT

Sunday, May 25

MLB

Cleveland at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs – Conference Final

Eastern Conference

New York at Indiana – Game 3, 8 p.m.

NHL Playoffs – Conference Final

Western Conference

Dallas at Edmonton – Game 3, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

MLS

Chicago at New York City, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

NWSL

North Carolina at San Diego, 10 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS
AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Tag Heuer Grad Prix of Monaco, Albert, Monaco

NASCAR Cup Series – Coca-Cols 600, Concord, N.C.

NTT IndyCar Series – Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis

GOLF

DP World Tour – Soudal Open, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium

LPGA Tour – MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Quintana Roo, Mexico

PGA Tour – Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas

PGA Tour Champions – Senior PGA Championship, Bethesda, Md.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA – French Open, Paris

_____

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.