Sunday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Sunday, May 25
MLB
Cleveland at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7 p.m.
NBA Playoffs – Conference Final
Eastern Conference
New York at Indiana – Game 3, 8 p.m.
NHL Playoffs – Conference Final
Western Conference
Dallas at Edmonton – Game 3, 3 p.m.
WNBA
Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
MLS
Chicago at New York City, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
NWSL
North Carolina at San Diego, 10 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Tag Heuer Grad Prix of Monaco, Albert, Monaco
NASCAR Cup Series – Coca-Cols 600, Concord, N.C.
NTT IndyCar Series – Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis
GOLF
DP World Tour – Soudal Open, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium
LPGA Tour – MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Quintana Roo, Mexico
PGA Tour – Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas
PGA Tour Champions – Senior PGA Championship, Bethesda, Md.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA – French Open, Paris
_____
