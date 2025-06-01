Sunday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Sunday, June 1
St. Louis at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Athletics at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at New York, 3 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Formula 1 – Aramco Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain
NASCAR Cup Series – Cracker Barrel 400, Nashville, Tenn.
NHRA – NHRA New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.
NTT IndyCar Series – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit
DP World Tour – Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand, Wallersee, Austria
LPGA Tour – U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Erin, Wis.
PGA Tour – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Dublin, Ohio
PGA Tour Champions – Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa
ATP/WTA – French Open, Paris
