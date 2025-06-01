Sunday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT

Sunday, June 1

MLB

St. Louis at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Athletics at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at New York, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

MLS

Minnesota at Seattle, 6 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS
AUTO RACING

Formula 1 – Aramco Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain

NASCAR Cup Series – Cracker Barrel 400, Nashville, Tenn.

NHRA – NHRA New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.

NTT IndyCar Series – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit

GOLF

DP World Tour – Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand, Wallersee, Austria

LPGA Tour – U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Erin, Wis.

PGA Tour – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Dublin, Ohio

PGA Tour Champions – Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa

TENNIS

ATP/WTA – French Open, Paris

