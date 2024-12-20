Sugano’s resume is impressive, and the Orioles hope the 35-year-old RHP has plenty in the tank

Tomoyuki Sugano is on his way to the majors after reaching a $13 million, one-year deal with Baltimore. He pitched well for Japan against the U.S. in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. But he’ll be eight years removed from that when next season starts. The question is how much the 35-year-old can help the Orioles. Lest anyone assume that Sugano is well past his prime, he is coming off a third MVP season in Nippon Professional Baseball’s Central League. He went 15-3 with a 1.67 ERA last season for the Yomiuri Giants.

