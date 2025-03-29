Sudharsan and pacers lead Gujarat to 36-run win over Mumbai in IPL

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Opening batter Sai Sudharsan smashed a second successive half-century at home and Gujarat Titans pace bowlers pinned down the Mumbai Indians to win their Indian Premier League contest by 36 runs on Saturday.

Left-hander Sudharsan followed his 74 against Punjab Kings last Sunday to top-score again with 63 off 41 balls in Gujarat’s challenging total of 196-8.

Mumbai was restricted to 160-6. Fast bowler Mohammad Siraj struck twice inside the batting powerplay when he bowled openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton but it was Prasidh Krishna who clinched the win when he bagged the big wickets of Suryakumar Yadav (48) and Tilak Varma (39) in the middle overs.

Gujarat earned its first points after losing a high-scoring opening game against Punjab by 11 runs.

Mumbai suffered a second straight loss after falling to Chennai Kings by four wickets last Sunday.

