Substitutes Fofana and Mikautadze score to help Lyon rally past Le Havre in French league

PARIS (AP) — Substitutes Malick Fofana and Georges Mikautadze played key roles in helping Lyon to rally past Le Havre 4-2 in the French league on Sunday.

Mikautadze, who joined Lyon from Metz last year, scored and provided two assists after coming on in the 77th minute.

Fofana replaced Ernest Nuamah with 19 minutes remaining with Lyon trailing 2-1 and Mikautadze came on for Rayan Cherki six minutes later.

Fofana leveled the scoring in the 78th minute from Mikautadze’s assist with a left-footed angled shot, and the Georgia international then turned finisher after Le Havre defenders failed to clear a corner soon after.

Thiago Almada added more luster to Lyon’s win with another goal in added time after another assist from Mikautadze.

Lyon captain Alexandre Lacazette had put Lyon in front from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute. Another penalty from Abdoulaye Toure put Le Havre level before Josue Casimir scored on the stroke of halftime for the visitors.

Lyon moved to fifth place in the standings, just two points behind the last direct Champions League spot. Le Havre remained 16th in the relegation playoff spot.

Later Sunday, unbeaten PSG could move closer to another title with a home win against bitter rival Marseille.

