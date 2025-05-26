Sub-.500 Braves remain optimistic thanks to Acuña’s demonstration of power and good health in return

ATLANTA (AP) — The restored health of Ronald Acuña Jr. gives the Atlanta Braves reason for optimism despite again falling two games under .500 after losing two of three games to the San Diego Padres.

Acuña played all three games against the Padres and immediately flashed his impressive all-around athleticism in his return after missing almost a full year following surgery on his left knee.

In Friday night’s 2-1 loss, the 2023 NL MVP hit the first pitch he saw 467 feet for a home run. The homer’s exit velocity of 115.5 mph was the hardest hit ball by a Braves player this season.

Acuña followed his dramatic first game back by hitting a 411-foot homer in Saturday’s 7-1 win. He had a double and a walk in Sunday’s 5-3 loss and was 4 for 12 in the three games.

The homers were impressive, but perhaps most important to the Braves was the display of Acuña’s all-around skills. He threw out Elias Díaz at second base on Friday night and added a 104.9 mph throw to the plate on Sunday just as Manny Machado slid safely.

“Absolutely insane. He’s a beast,” Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies said. “We all know he’s got a cannon but that’s impressive.”

Acuña is making his second return from a major knee surgery. He tore his right ACL on July 10, 2021, and returned the following April. He was tentative at first in his 2022 comeback but looked far more confident against San Diego. He showed he could sprint to the right-field line to cut off hits before stopping quickly to make strong throws.

Acuña confirmed he feels confident he’s ready to flash his 2023 MVP skills.

“Yeah I think so,” Acuña said through translator Franco Garcia. “To me that’s just the culmination of all the work I put in throughout this whole time on my legs to be prepared for those moments, to be able to react and move the way I did in those moments and be confident in my legs and body.”

The Braves are off on Monday. Manager Brian Snitker plans to play Acuña in each of their three games at Philadelphia in a series that begins on Tuesday night.

“It was awesome,” said Snitker when asked to describe Acuña’s first three games. “I think really good. His at-bats have been really good. Obviously the fielding, everything. I think he feels good. I think it’s a good first series for him right there.”

Snitker said Albies’ two doubles on Sunday provide more reason a lineup also boosted by rookie catcher Drake Baldwin is ready for bigger things.

“I’m encouraged that we haven’t played our best baseball yet and we’re hanging right in there,” Snitker said. “We have a lot of time for things to get really good. You know what, we’re OK, really, where we’re at. Everybody wants to be .500 and everything but there’s so much baseball left.”

Acuña’s return was highly anticipated and helped the Braves draw sellout crowds in each game against San Diego, including 41,251 on Sunday.

“Incredible,” Acuña said of the support from the fans. “Incredible to be back in front of the fans and even more incredible to be back home in front of them.”

Albies said having Acuña as the leadoff hitter and right fielder is a good reason to expect better results for Atlanta.

“Oh, it’s amazing,” said Albies of Acuña’s impact. “He brings a lot of energy to the lineup. We all see it. The fans love it. It’s just great. When you see him going, the team goes with him. He gets something started when he’s up there.”

