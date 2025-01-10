Suarez, Williams lead No. 24 California women past 21st-ranked NC State 78-71

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Marta Suarez had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, Kayla Williams added 15 points, six assists and five rebounds, and No. 24 California held off 21st-ranked NC State 78-71. Ionna Krimili added 15 points and hit a timely 3-pointer over Aziaha James with 4:56 left after she had been 2 for 10 from long range until that point. Michelle Onyiah contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds in Cal’s balanced attack. James, NC State’s leading scorer averaging 16.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, scored 21 points.

