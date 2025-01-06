Suarez scores 19, Williams added 17 to help No. 20 Cal women beat SMU 81-66

DALLAS (AP) — Marta Suarez made three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, Kayla Williams scored 17 points and No. 20 California beat SMU 81-66. Williams made 7 of 11 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and had seven assists. Lulu Twidale added 13 points and Ioanna Krimili 10 for Cal (14-2, 2-1 ACC). The Bears had their seven-game win streak snapped last time out, a 69-58 loss at Clemson. Ella Brow hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter and her basket in the lane 45 seconds later made it 19-all but the Bears scored the next 12 points to take the lead for good. Nya Robertson scored 13 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter for SMU (9-6, 1-2).

