Suárez says Inter Miami reunion with Messi and Neymar would be welcome but complicated

A reunion of Barcelona’s famed trio of Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi and Neymar at Inter Miami would certainly be welcome — if it happens. Suárez addressed rumors that Neymar could be headed to Major League Soccer on Thursday at the league’s media day in Miami. Neymar, who currently plays for Saudi club Al Hilal, fueled the rumors with comments to CNN Sport earlier this week. Neymar, Messi and Suárez played together at Barcelona for three memorable seasons from 2014-17.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.