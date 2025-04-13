Stutzle’s power-play goal in OT gives Senators 4-3 win over Flyers

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Stutzle capped a two-goal effort with the power-play winner 1:40 into overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-3 comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

With a playoff spot already secured, the Senators opted to rest several regulars against the Flyers. Nick Jensen, who’s been managing a lower-body injury, along with David Perron, Ridly Greig, and Nick Matinpalo, were all given the game off.

Fabian Zetterlund tied it at 2-2 at 4:41 of the third period, taking Shane Pinto’s pass at the top of the slot to beat Ivan Fedotov glove side.

The Flyers regained the lead at 7:33 when Garnet Hathaway beat Anton Forsberg, who had 29 saves.

The Senators tied it again when Thomas Chabot stepped into a shot and beat Fedotov high for his eighth of the season.

Philadelphia’s Nicolas Deslauriers opened the scoring 11:43 into the second period. He grabbed a rebound in front and backhanded it past Forsberg.

Ottawa tied it 53 seconds later when Stutzle called for the puck from Chabot and cut across Egor Zamula and beat Fedotov, who had 21 saves.

The Flyers regained the lead with 2:43 left in the period courtesy of Noah Cates’s wraparound goal.

Takeaways

Senators: With a number of regulars out of the lineup the Senators looked disconnected at times.

Flyers: The Flyers played with an urgency and determination that created a number of scoring chances.

Key moment

Forsberg made a breakaway save on Matvei Michkov midway through the third period.

Key stat

The Senators are locked into the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and will play either Toronto or Tampa Bay in the first round of the playoffs.

Up next

Flyers: host Columbus on Tuesday.

Senators: host Chicago on Tuesday.

