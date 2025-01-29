Stuttgart police make host of arrests before Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Police have made a host of arrests to prevent violence around Stuttgart’s Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. Stuttgart police say “it became apparent that German and French hooligans from both clubs wanted to use the last preliminary round match of the Champions League as an opportunity to seek serious confrontations away from the stadium.” The police say they took “59 French hooligans into custody, thereby preventing serious riots,” while 47 “high-risk Stuttgart fans” have also been banned from attending the game. The French fans will remain in custody until Thursday morning.

