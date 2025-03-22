Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness extends contract to 2028

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness has extended his contract with the club by one year through 2028, rebuffing speculation he could leave for a rival. The Bundesliga club says Hoeness and assistant coach David Krecidlo, both signed extensions to continue the work they started when they arrived at the club in April 2023. Hoeness has turned Stuttgart from a relegation candidate into one of Germany’s best teams in the near two years he’s been in charge. Leipzig was reportedly targeting Hoeness as a possible successor to Marco Rose as coach. Hoeness was linked with Bayern Munich last season.

