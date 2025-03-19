Student manager Amir Khan living ‘surreal’ moment as McNeese State prepares for March Madness

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — McNeese State is in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. This time, student manager Amir Khan is in the spotlight as the 12th-seeded Cowboys prepare to take on fifth-seeded Clemson in the first round of the Midwest Region on Thursday. Khan went viral on social media by rapping and carrying a boom box strapped around his shoulder as he led the team to the court before a game in February. As a result, he became the first known basketball manager to receive an NIL deal. He got sponsorships from Buffalo Wild Wings, TickPick and Insomnia Cookies.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.