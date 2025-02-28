Struggling Valladolid earns rare point against 10 men but relegation still looms

MADRID (AP) — Real Valladolid snapped a six-game losing streak by drawing at home with 10-man Las Palmas 1-1 in La Liga on Friday.

Las Palmas was on top from the start and took the lead in the 22nd minute when Sandro Ramírez’s shot deflected in past goalkeeper Karl Hein.

But the dynamic changed seven minutes later when Las Palmas’ Scotland defender Scott McKenna was shown a straight red card for bodychecking Valladolid’s Anuar Tuhami as he ran through on goal.

Valladolid pushed forward for an equalizer but it took the team with La Liga’s poorest offense until the 62nd minute to get the breakthrough. Substitute Juanmi Latasa headed a knock down into the net from close range.

Valladolid, owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo, remained rooted to the bottom of La Liga, six points adrift of second-from-bottom Alaves.

“We’ll keep believing until it is mathematically impossible,” Latasa said of the team’s survival hopes. “I wish people could see how we work.”

