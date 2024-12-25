Struggling Valencia hires West Brom manager Carlos Corberan as its new head coach

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Relegation-threatened Valencia has hired West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan as its new head coach through June 2027. Valencia fired coach Rubén Baraja on Monday after another setback in La Liga left the club stuck in the relegation zone and sparked renewed protests against Singaporean owner Peter Lim. Valencia announced Corberan’s hiring in a statement early Wednesday. The Spaniard led West Brom to its current seventh place in England’s second-tier Championship.

