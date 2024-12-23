Struggling Valencia fires coach Rubén Baraja amid renewed criticism of owner Peter Lim

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Valencia has fired coach Rubén Baraja after another setback in La Liga left the club stuck in the relegation zone and sparked renewed protests against Singaporean owner Peter Lim. Valencia says it “decided to bring to an end Baraja’s time as first team coach” on Monday, a day after the 2-2 home draw with. Valencia hasn’t won its last four games. It is second to last in the standings. The home draw prompted more criticism from fans who have long complained about the administration of Lim.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.