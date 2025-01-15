Struggling Penguins to place 2-time All-Star goaltender Tristan Jarry on waivers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins could be moving on from two-time All-Star goaltender Tristan Jarry. The club announced Wednesday it is placing Jarry on waivers. The 29-year-old Jarry is 8-7-4 with a 3.32 goals against average and a .886 save percentage this season for Pittsburgh, which heads into a seven-game road trip later this week on the fringe of the playoff race in the underwhelming Eastern Conference. If no team claims Jarry, there’s a chance he could be reassigned to Pittsburgh’s American Hockey League affiliate.

