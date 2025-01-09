Stroud’s leadership is evident for the Texans as they begin a second straight playoff appearance

HOUSTON (AP) — Everyone raved about the leadership of second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud this week as the Houston Texans prepared for their wild-card playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Everyone, that is, except the man himself. Stroud said sheepishly that he doesn’t think he’s “all that when it comes to leading.” He says he just tries to be himself. But the 23-year-old Stroud simply being himself is exactly what makes him the undisputed leader of this team. He has helped the Texans win the AFC South and reach the playoffs for a second straight season after they had combined for just 11 wins in the three years before he was drafted second overall.

