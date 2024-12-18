Strong, Bueckers and Shade’s hot shooting lift No. 4 UConn to 101-68 win over Iowa State
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sarah Strong scored a career-high 29 points and Paige Bueckers added 27 to lift No. 4 UConn to a 101-68 victory over Iowa State on Tuesday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.
Ashlynn Shade had a career-best 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers. She got the Huskies (10-1) going, scoring 20 points and making all seven of her shots, including six 3’s, in the opening period. UConn led 36-10 after the first 10 minutes, and the Cyclones (9-4) never were able to get within 14 the rest of the game.
The Huskies finished with 20 3-pointers, which set a school record.
Audi Crooks led Iowa State with 22 points.
No. 5 LSU routed Seton Hall 91-64 in the first game of the doubleheader.
Iowa State: The Cyclones, who fell out of the poll Monday after starting the season at No. 8, need to find more consistent help on offense for Crooks.
UConn: Shade provided another offensive option for the Huskies to complement Bueckers and Strong.
UConn made its first nine 3-point attempts before finally missing one with 1:33 left in the first quarter. The Huskies finished the game 20 for 34 from behind the arc.
Shade scored UConn’s first 14 points as the Huskies raced out to a 14-6 lead in the first 4:30 of the game. She hit her first five shots, including four 3-pointers. The last one was from the logo and drew a smile from coach Geno Auriemma.
Iowa State visits Oklahoma State to open up Big 12 play on Saturday, and UConn hosts JuJu Watkins and No. 7 Southern California on Saturday night in a rematch of last season’s Elite Eight game.
___
Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.