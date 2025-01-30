Strength-sapping defense fuels No. 6 Houston’s 13-game winning streak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Sixth-ranked Houston is riding a 13-game winning streak behind the stingiest defense in the nation. Houston has made a habit lately out of deflating opponents’ best scorers. The Cougars limited West Virginia to 49 points Wednesday and held Big 12 leading scorer Javon Small to eight points, nearly 12 less than his average. Earlier this month UCF’s Keyshawn Hall was held to six points against the Cougars one game after scoring a career-high 40. And Houston held BYU’s Richie Saunders to nine points after he scored a career-high 30 in his previous game. Houston is allowing 55.6 points per game, the lowest in the nation.

