Strength in numbers: New Red Sox righty Walker Buehler sees club joining trend of Dodgers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Walker Buehler won a World Series last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team that’s stocked with starting pitching. He left as a free agent for a $21.05 million, one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, a team also trying to loading up on starting arms. Before agreeing to terms with infielder Alex Bregman on Wednesday, most of Boston’s offseason was spent bolstering its staff. The Red Sox acquired 25-year-old left-hander Garrett Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox and signed 28-year-old lefty Patrick Sandoval, who hopes to return from Tommy John surgery this summer.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.