Strack, Amoore score 21, No. 16 Kentucky women defeat Western Kentucky 88-70

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Clara Strack scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Georgia Amoore also scored 21 and No. 16 Kentucky closed its nonconference schedule with an 88-70 win over Western Kentucky. The Wildcats outscored the Hilltoppers 49-35 in the middle quarters to gain control. Saniah Tyler had all 11 of her points in that time and Teonni Key scored 10 of her 15. Alexis Mead scored 18 points for Western Kentucky. The Wildcats hit their last eight shots of the second quarter to turn a one-point game into a 38-27 lead at halftime. Hassett started the run then Key hit a pair for a 27-20 lead. Strack made a layup before Tyler hit a pair, with her 3-pointer making it 34-22. Strack had the last two baskets.

